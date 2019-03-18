Monday, March 18, 2019

Wow, That Was Quick


I reported for jury duty this morning. Lady took my summons and told me all the cases for the day had been resolved (plea bargains, I presume) and that they wouldn't be needing any jurors.

With a population of more than 250,000, I have to think quite a few cases must come through Alachua County's court system. It's depressing, although not surprising, that few of them ever get to a jury.

