I reported for jury duty this morning. Lady took my summons and told me all the cases for the day had been resolved (plea bargains, I presume) and that they wouldn't be needing any jurors.
With a population of more than 250,000, I have to think quite a few cases must come through Alachua County's court system. It's depressing, although not surprising, that few of them ever get to a jury.
Monday, March 18, 2019
Wow, That Was Quick
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 9:04 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)