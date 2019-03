Facebook, YouTube and Twitter are struggling to halt the spread of horrific footage that appears to show a massacre at a mosque in New Zealand as it was taking place.

If Facebook, YouTube and Twitter had been around in 1963, they'd have been "struggling to deal with" -- that is to-- the Zapruder film.If they'd been around in 2001, they'd have been trying to make sure we never saw the second plane hitting the World Trade Center towers.And that there is a bunch of bullshit.