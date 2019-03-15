Friday, March 15, 2019

They've Got a Lotta Nerve


Some selected tweets:






The New Zealand attacker(s ?) killed 49 innocent Muslims. That's a rounding error in stats relating to the number of innocent Muslims killed in air strikes, drone strikes, SEAL raids, etc. ordered by these two.



Says the vile creature who chortled "we came, we saw, he died" when Muammar Gadaffi was brutally killed on video while around him thousands of innocent Muslims also died in a civil war she cultivated and cheered on, and who inquired as to whether she could have Julian Assange assassinated for exposing her own crimes.

Suggested response from innocent Muslims:




