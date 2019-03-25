Mueller's Handicap

I've been calling the "Russiagate" "scandal" BS since pretty much the beginning, but I expected Mueller to findway to assert collusion. I think I've figured out why he didn't, and I can name the tune in two words:Hillary Clinton."Russiagate" was always about finding an excuse, some excuse,excuse for Clinton's election loss that made it. Mueller's record is that of a guy who makes sure the establishment always gets what it wants. But in this case, he also had to carefully avoid giving the establishment what itwant, which was anything that made Clinton continue to look just as dirty as Trump on the same issues.There WAS collusion between the Trump campaign and "Kremlin-connected Russians."But there was ALSO collusion between the Clinton campaign and "Kremlin-connected Russians."That is, both campaigns tried to tap "Kremlin-connected Russian" sources for dirt on their opponent. Trump campaign people met with a "Kremlin-connected lawyer." Clinton campaign people outsourced their Russian collusion to Fusion GPS and British MI6 agent Christopher Steele.The only way Mueller could assert collusion without damaging Clinton just as badly as he damaged Trump would be if he found collusion of a very different type or on a vastly larger scale. Calling the collusion hefind "collusion" would just bring Clinton right back into things. It would be a worse problem for the establishment than just saying there was no collusion at all.Likewise, indicting any Americans with real political clout (as opposed to Russians who'll never see the inside of a US courtroom) on those specific charges (as opposed to hiding money from the tax man and so forth), absent proof of different/worse collusion, would bring us to another one of those "we can't go after Hillary Clinton because-- but yeah, anyone else who pulls that kind of shit goes under the jail" momentsJames Comey on Clinton's grossly negligent handling of classified information. Which, really, was the beginning of the end for Clinton in 2016.Basically, Mueller would have had to catch Trump putting a piece of tape on a telephone pole, then leaving the nuclear launch codes in an envelope under a park bench for an SVR agent to pick up, to "get" him without "getting" Clinton too.