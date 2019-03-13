More Bait and Switch Price Fraud at eBay

I thought it would be cool to get one of the new Stephen Hawking themed 50p coins from the UK, and went to eBay to see what they're selling for:
Not being a collector of fine coins, just someone who thinks it would be cool to have a particular coin, I hoped that the $1.30 price represented a non-mint/circulated coin (face value of about 65 cents US), with the $20 US range being for mint/uncirculated.
Well, no. The $20 coins are indeed uncirculated. The $1.30 coins aren't coins. They're "mintage guides" (papers about coins).
But because these sellers had something in their listings priced at $1.30-$1.36, even though that thing wasn't the thing actually advertised, they showed up at the top of price-sorted listings for the thing advertised.
Scummy and dishonest and as I've said before, eBay should boot sellers who pull this kind of shit off their platform.
