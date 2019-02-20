Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Thanks For Asking!, 02/20/19


Weekly, fortnightly, twice a month ... something like that ... it's the periodic AMA thread brought to you by Free Pony Express!



Ask me whatever you want to ask me in comments below this post. I'll answer in comments, on a potential future podcast, with a blog post ... one way or another!

Posted by Thomas Knapp at 9:56 AM
Labels:
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou