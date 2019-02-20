Ask me whatever you want to ask me in comments below this post. I'll answer in comments, on a potential future podcast, with a blog post ... one way or another!
Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Thanks For Asking!, 02/20/19
Weekly, fortnightly, twice a month ... something like that ... it's the periodic AMA thread brought to you by Free Pony Express!
Ask me whatever you want to ask me in comments below this post. I'll answer in comments, on a potential future podcast, with a blog post ... one way or another!
Ask me whatever you want to ask me in comments below this post. I'll answer in comments, on a potential future podcast, with a blog post ... one way or another!
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 9:56 AM
Labels: Thanks For Asking!
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)