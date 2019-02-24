I Am Not a Financial Advisor ...

... and this is not investment advice.
BUT!
If I was looking to buy stock right now, I'd be snapping up shares of Stamps.com. shares. Here's why.
The share price lost more than 50% on Friday, because talks between the company and US Snail broke down. At issue: USPS wanted Stamps.com to continue selling USPS shipping exclusively, while Stamps.com wants to also work with e.g. FedEx, UPS, and Amazon.
Smart move by Stamps.com, even if it is temporarily hurting their share price.
The only thing keeping USPS in business at all at this point is its government monopoly on first-class mail (which is waaaaaaay down since email came about) and its waning ability to swing last-mile deals with Amazon (which is starting to do its own deliveries).
