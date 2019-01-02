Wednesday, January 02, 2019

Two Days in, and Already a Day Behind ...


... is no way to keep up that "one post a day" average! But, in fairness, I didn't do much of anything else yesterday either.  I somehow managed to get the New Year's Day hangover feeling without doing the New Year's Eve drinking.

In comments on another post, Joel Schlosberg made a suggestion that sounds fun and would also naturally increase post count. I think I'm going to go with it.

