... is no way to keep up that "one post a day" average! But, in fairness, I didn't do much of anything else yesterday either. I somehow managed to get the New Year's Day hangover feeling without doing the New Year's Eve drinking.
In comments on another post, Joel Schlosberg made a suggestion that sounds fun and would also naturally increase post count. I think I'm going to go with it.
Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Two Days in, and Already a Day Behind ...
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 4:51 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)