Steemit "Censorship" -- Disturbing, but Somewhat Overblown









But take a second look at that headline. See the words "immutable social media blockchain?"





Steemit is not Steem. Steem is not the Steem blockchain.





Steemit is just one of many ("more than 324") apps/front ends that people can use to publish stuff to, and read stuff on, the Steem blockchain.









You need some kind of tool to publish to the Steem blockchain. And you need some kind of tool to read stuff on the Steem blockchain. Steemit is the easiest and most convenient way I've found to do both. I'm not sure I'd bother with Steem if not for Steemit. But there are other ways.





Not only can Steemit not stop The Dark Overlord from saying anything he, she, or they want to say, Steemit can't even stop he/she/them from saying it with Steem.

The clue is in the headline: