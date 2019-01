Berlin

... use his national harangue tomorrow night to declare a "state of emergency" empowering himself to build theborder wall as a military action?If so, then impeachment at a minimum, but better yet a national uprising resulting in not one stone left atop another in Washington, DC should quickly ensue.But of course it won't. The most we can probably hope for is a lengthy court battle and possibly freelance sabotage of the project if it does go forward.