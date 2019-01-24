I just noticed that I still have one copy of David Hathaway's Immigration: Individual vs National Borders (Kindle Edition) left over from an old Amazon giveaway, and that Amazon will let me use it in a new giveaway. It's first come, only served, so ready, set ... CLICK IT TO WIN IT.
If you don't win the giveaway, you should still read the book. It's 99 cents for the Kindle version, $3.60 for paperback -- here, not an affiliate link.
Thursday, January 24, 2019
Fastest One on the Mouse Button Gets It ...
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 4:30 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)