A Social Media Feature I'd Like to See

"Block," which means you aren't "friends" (or whatever) any more and they can't contact you, show you stuff, etc.

"Mute," which allows you to remain "friends" (or whatever), but keeps their 3,000 posts a day from showing up on your timeline.





I'd like to see something in between.





I won't name the network or the poster, but there's a guy who posts interesting stuff. Problem is, he posts something like 50 items an hour.





I think it would be neat to have a per-"friend" (or per-"whatever") gizmo -- "winnow" -- that shows you posts you're specifically tagged in, but otherwise has a slider letting you set the percentage of the "friend's" (or whatever's) posts you see. So I could say I only want to see 20% of your posts, or 50%, or whatever. That way remain more "in touch" than we would if I "muted" you, but not so much "in touch" that you crowd everyone else out.

Most social media sites have two features that address people whose stuff you'd rather not look at: