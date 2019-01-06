A Number That Seems Very Low to Me

Amazon says it's sold more than 100 million Alexa devices.
That's all?
There are more than 125 million households in the US, and households that have at least one Alexa device by definition average more than one (we have three, not including smart phones with the app installed).
Assuming an average of two, and assuming (very wrongly, I'm sure) that almost all Alexa devices are sold in the US, that would mean only 40% of US households had an Alexa device in them.
Even that seems low to me, but then consider that there are maybe a billion and a half households in the world, many of which have access to, and the ability to use, Amazon (Amazon Prime Video was supposedly available in more than 200 of the 241 countries/territories recognized by the UN as of late 2016).
I guess that means plenty of room for growth, anyway.
