Trump has announced a pullout of US ground troops from Syria.
Apparently a drawdown of the US presence in Afghanistan, by about one third, is in play as well.
The Secretary of Defense has announced his pending resignation, and he's not doing it on the usual specious "time to spend more time with my family" claim. He's very clear that it's because Trump's foreign/military policy views and his just don't mesh.
The usual suspects are wailing and gnashing their teeth.
Will he stick to his guns (typed before I noticed the pun, but heck, I'll leave it there)?
If so, good on him.
I just hope it doesn't turn out to be a "decrease ground presence, increase numbers of drone strikes on weddings, funerals, hospitals" move.
Friday, December 21, 2018
This Could Get Interesting: @RealDonaldTrump v. the Perpetual War Lobby
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 10:50 AM
