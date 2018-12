This Could Get Interesting: @RealDonaldTrump v. the Perpetual War Lobby

Trump has announced a pullout of US ground troops from Syria Apparently a drawdown of the US presence in Afghanistan, by about one third, is in play as well The Secretary of Defense has announced his pending resignation, and he's not doing it on the usual specious "time to spend more time with my family" claim. He's very clear that it's because Trump's foreign/military policy views and his just don't mesh. Will he stick to his guns (typed before I noticed the pun, but heck, I'll leave it there)?If so, good on him.I just hope it doesn't turn out to be a "decrease ground presence, increase numbers of drone strikes on weddings, funerals, hospitals" move.