Saturday, December 22, 2018

Still Heroic


Mark Rober built a great "package thief punishment device" ...


Now it turns out that some of the thieves who got filmed reveling in its splendor weren't thieves after all:

Rober explained that he'd asked his friends -- and friends of friends -- to try out his invention, even offering to pay those who could recover their packages.

What Rober didn't know, he said, is that some people called on their own buddies to pretend to be robbers, then sent the sham reaction videos to Rober, who passed them off on social media -- unwittingly -- as authentic.

Rober apologized when he found out:

Still very cool, though.

