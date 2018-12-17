One Thing I Missed While Traveling

Alexa, what's the weather?
Alexa, set an alarm for 4:30am.
Alexa, who won the University of Florida's football game today?
Alexa, what's the square root of 934?
Alexa, play songs by Bob Dylan.
Alexa, play reveille on all devices.
If you ever buy one (not an affiliate link), you'll probably get used to it, and start relying on it for various things, very quickly. I did, anyway. And yes, I know some of you don't like something listening in on you all the time and would never dream of sticking one in your house. Which is fine. But I like it. We have three of the damn things.