... more than 1,000 comments, even though the site itself isn't where the op-eds are really intended to be read ...
... and, last time I checked, on track for more than 1,500 pickups of op-eds this year by mainstream newspaper and non-libertarian political publications (where the op-eds are intended to be read) ...
... that's what things look like at the Garrison Center as of today. I usually don't notice the total op-ed and comment numbers, but I happened to be in that part of the dashboard a few minutes while checking for any weirdness in the upgrade to Wordpress 5.x.
Pretty good outreach, IMO. If you agree, why not hit the sidebar here at KN@PPSTER and support what I do?
Thursday, December 20, 2018
More Than 500 Libertarian Op-Eds ...
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 4:16 PM
