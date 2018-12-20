Thursday, December 20, 2018

More Than 500 Libertarian Op-Eds ...


... more than 1,000 comments, even though the site itself isn't where the op-eds are really intended to be read ...

... and, last time I checked, on track for more than 1,500 pickups of op-eds this year by mainstream newspaper and non-libertarian political publications (where the op-eds are intended to be read) ...

... that's what things look like at the Garrison Center as of today. I usually don't notice the total op-ed and comment numbers, but I happened to be in that part of the dashboard a few minutes while checking for any weirdness in the upgrade to Wordpress 5.x.

Pretty good outreach, IMO. If you agree, why not hit the sidebar here at KN@PPSTER and support what I do?

Posted by Thomas Knapp at 4:16 PM
