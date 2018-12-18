Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed fellow Republican Rep. Martha McSally to the Senate, he announced Tuesday, picking a favorite of GOP leaders to fill the seat John McCain held for decades.
McSally, who lost a close race for Arizona’s other Senate seat this year, will succeed Sen. Jon Kyl (R). Kyl will step down at the end of the year following a brief time in McCain’s seat after McCain’s death in August.
Tuesday, December 18, 2018
If You Can't Win an Actual Election ...
... just wait for someone to retire and get yourself appointed, I guess. Per the Washington Post:
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 12:23 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)