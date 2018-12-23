So, they're holding the show trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman with a secret jury and in New York (the Constitution says it has to be a public trial and "in the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed," i.e. Mexico) and he's not even allowed to speak at his own trial.
Now, they're openly admitting to tampering with the witnesses.
The difference between this stuff and Vyshinsky's show trials in the Soviet Union is that people noticed the latter. Today, in America, it's just business as usual.
Sunday, December 23, 2018
"File Under Mistrial" Revisited Revisited
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 9:43 AM
