Speaking as a veteran, I don't see any good reason why veterans should be considered off-limits for the kind of mockery directed at other people -- especially politicians.
In fact, I'll take it a bit further than that:
If you're running for public office, or even just expressing a political opinion, while playing the "veteran" card, whining like a three-year-old when someone makes fun of you kind of blows the whole Sergeant Stryker image.
Monday, November 05, 2018
One of My Rare "Speaking as a Veteran" Posts
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 11:16 PM
