... and I'm not talking about recounts in Florida.
There's a special election coming up for a state legislative seat in Texas.
Last time he ran for that seat, Clayton Hunt knocked down 10% of the vote.
This time he can do better than that: The winner of that election just resigned and Clayton will likely be facing multiple opponents of the same party (Democratic), including the loser of the last Democratic primary for that seat. Also-rans will be splitting the Democratic vote and Clayton will be the alternative.
Clayton runs a lean, mean, loud, effective campaign. Please help him out.
Friday, November 09, 2018
No, the Election is Not Over Yet ...
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 5:20 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)