More Stupid Email That I Get

I keep getting emails urging me to donate to Florida "recount funds."Some of the emails are from Republican outfits and/or Rick Scott's US Senate campaign. Some are from Democratic outfits and/or Bill Nelson's US Senate campaign. Some are from or name-check Andrew Gillum's campaign for governor. To the best of my recollection, I haven't heard from Ron DeSantis, but I may have.The thing is, these aren't "recount funds." The costs of the recount itself are already fully covered by Florida's taxpayers.I'm being asked to donate to cover the two parties' costs of public relations and litigation, not the costs of the recount.No thanks.