I had an email this morning from People For the American Way. They wanted me to come out and protest.
Against the firing of far-rightist Jeff Freakin' Sessions.
Because his replacement might interfere in the project to pin blame on someone, anyone, other than center-rightist Hillary Clinton for center-rightist Hillary Clinton's 2016 election loss.
WTF, PFAW?
Thursday, November 08, 2018
It's Embarrassing What Passes for a "Left" in the US These Days
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 5:17 PM
