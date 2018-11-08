Thursday, November 08, 2018

It's Embarrassing What Passes for a "Left" in the US These Days


I had an email this morning from People For the American Way. They wanted me to come out and protest.

Against the firing of far-rightist Jeff Freakin' Sessions.

Because his replacement might interfere in the project to pin blame on someone, anyone, other than center-rightist Hillary Clinton for center-rightist Hillary Clinton's 2016 election loss.

WTF, PFAW?

Posted by Thomas Knapp at 5:17 PM
