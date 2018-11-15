Thursday, November 15, 2018

A Prediction


Obergruppenfuhrer FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb just announced that he and his gang plan to ban menthol cigarettes.

By the day before any such ban takes effect, convenience stores will begin stocking one or more products that turn unflavored cigarettes into flavored cigarettes.

It's not like such things don't already exist. Camel Crush cigarettes come with little menthol capsules in the filters. You squeeze the filter, feel a little crunch, and bam -- it's a menthol cigarette.

Gottlieb is just enough of a little fascist scumbag to outlaw the sale of "menthol flavor modules" as a food and/or drug. So sell them as air fresheners or whatever. Not Circle K's fault if you buy them at the same time as a pack of smokes and use them as soon as you walk out of the store, right?

Posted by Thomas Knapp at 10:45 AM
