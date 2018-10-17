I Wish They'd Just Let it Die

I wasn't a big fan of the original, never bothered to watch the reboot, and have no intention whatsoever of watching. If I'm going to watch/listen to Roseanne Barr, I'd rather do so in the context of standup, roasts, etc., where nobody will bat an eye at stuff that gives everyone the vapors if it's network television related.So, I'm not really entitled to an opinion of, I guess. Perhaps it's all in all a fun show. I'll likely never know.But I have an opinion anyway: ABC should havestrapped on some guts and continued withkilled it, cremated the corpse, scattered the ashes, and moved along.I wasn't a big fan of, either. I think I watched maybe one episode. And I watchedepisodes after they killed Valerie Harper's character off in a car crash and limped the thing along for four more seasons asand thenover a salary dispute.All this crap about how "we need to come up with a way to continue this thing so that we don't have to lay off cast and crew" is, well, crap. Shows get canceled all the time, and if ABC and the production company and so forth were really that worried about what was going to happen to the actors and writers and camera operators and gaffers and best boys and editors and assistants, they could have drummed up a completely different show for some of them, shuffled others off to other existing productions, etc.Make a show or don't make a show, people. Half-assing it because you didn't have the courage to out-wait a Twitter storm is just stupid.