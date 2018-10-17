Fortuitous!

We bought the Dylan tickets on August 25.
I started learning about left branch bundle block and liver fibrosis on September 2.
If the order had been reversed, I probably wouldn't be going to see Dylan on Friday, due to the financial uncertainty that comes with getting new but limited health information.
But hey, the tickets were already paid for and in hand. We're driving to and from on the same day (saving a hotel bill), borrowing a friend's car (instead of renting), and another friend has indicated an interest in treating us to dinner.
So yep, going to see Dylan.
