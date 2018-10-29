Even Bloomberg (Temporarily?) Misunderstands What a "Loss" is

Moutai Investors Lose $10 Billion as Liquor Maker Faces Slowdown





One of China’s most potent symbols of luxury spending at home -- the fiery liquor churned out by Kweichow Moutai Co. -- was dealt a $10 billion blow to its market value Monday, the latest company to be hit by anxiety over a pullback in spending by shoppers.



Moutai, which makes the baijiu liquor that’s favored by China’s leaders and often prized as a luxury gift, saw its shares plunge to the daily limit Monday after disappointing earnings stoked pessimism.

The headline as it appeared on Google News ...... seems to have been corrected at the site to ...If you purchase a share of stock at $2 and the market price of that share subsequently drops to $1,If you don't sell the share, you haven't lost money yet. You bought a share. You still have a share. It may or may not produce income in the form of dividends. When you do eventually sell it, you may take a loss, or a profit, or break even. But notyou sell it (or until the company actually dissolves/goes bankrupt, leaving the share worthless and unsellable).