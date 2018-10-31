A Harmonica Question ...

If any of my readers are harmonica players, maybe you'll know:Why are lower-pitched harmonicas so expensive?For example, a Hohner Marine Band in the key of C goes for $36.80 at Amazon, a Hohner Special 20 in C for $33.79. But the cheapest Hohner I can find inC is the Marine Band Thunderbird at $164.00.I can see why actual(and chord) harmonicas areexpensive -- they're giant, big comb, lots of reeds involved, etc. -- but more than $100 for a "mini" bass more than $1,000 for the whole enchilada seems a bit excessive.Is it that low-key and bass harmonicas are such specialty items that 1) not that many people want them so they're not produced in large quantities,2) the people whowant themwant them and are willing to pay through the nose for them?Or is it something else?