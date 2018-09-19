Time for a Leaker to Step Up

Bloomberg reports:
President Donald Trump has demanded the “immediate declassification” of sensitive materials about the Russia investigation, but the agencies responsible are expected to propose redactions that would keep some information secret, according to three people familiar with the matter.
The Justice Department, FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence are going through a methodical review and can’t offer a timeline for finishing, said the people, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the sensitive matter.
The authority governing classification of information is Executive Order 13526. In other words, the whole setup is a matter of presidential authority -- this a case where the president really is "The Decider."
So. Trump has ordered some material declassified.
That means it is declassified.
Which, in turn, means two more things:
First, the people who are using "going through a methodical review and can’t offer a timeline for finishing" are illegally keeping public information secret.
Secondly, anyone who "leaks" that public information isn't breaking the laws on classified information because that information isn't classified anymore.
So, let's see it.