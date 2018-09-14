Some Unsolicited Advice for Podcasters

The libertarian podcast scene is growing like Topsy. Over the last couple of years, Rational Review News Digest has gone from struggling to find five cool podcast links to feature each day to easily finding ten, often 15.
In particular, at least three libertarian podcast networks -- Rodger Paxton's Pax Libertas Productions, Chris Spangle's We Are Libertarians, and Johnny "Rocket" Adams's The Launch Pad Media -- have been growing fast, adding new and fun shows.
It's all good from my point of view, except for one minor gear grind:
Many of the newer shows I'm seeing present only as "play the podcast as Flash media from the episode page." Some others offer only one additional option -- "download an MP3."
It can be a bit of a hassle, but guys ... please take the time and make the effort to make your podcasts available via iTunes, Google Play, and a bunch of the other outlets available to podcasters and used by prospective listeners. It's a hassle that takes time and effort, but it's pretty much a one-time "fire and forget" project. My own podcast is by no means popular or widely promoted, but about 20% of the most recent episode's listens came from those external venues.
