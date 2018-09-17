To whom it may concern:
Google keeps sending me "content that we won't tell you what it is except with a garbled identifier that means nothing to anyone but us has been removed because we've incorrectly classified it as spam and if you keep posting the stuff we won't tell you what it is your account may be suspended, and no, there's no plausible way to discuss this with us" messages regarding the Rational Review News Digest Google+ page.
Rather than risk problems with my other Google services, I'm shutting down RRND at Google+. You can still find us at various other venues:
Web: http://rationalreview.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/rationalreview
Facebook: http://facebook.com/RRNewsDigest
Diaspora: https://joindiaspora.com/people/187447f02c4e0135f35c0242ac110007
Liberdon: https://liberdon.com/@rationalreview
Liberty.me: http://rrnd.liberty.me/
Sorry for any inconvenience.
I also post daily editions (and other non-RRND stuff!) on my personal accounts at:
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/thomaslknapp
MeWe: https://mewe.com/profile/567066c4e4b0608c2c2b408e
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@thomaslknapp
Yours in liberty,
Tom Knapp
Publisher
Rational Review News Digest
Monday, September 17, 2018
OK, I've Had Enough
