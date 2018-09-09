Of Course, He Doesn't Mention Why

Sold from vending machines in Pennsylvania, feed depots in Nevada, pharmacies in Georgia and jewelry stores in Texas, ammunition is in many states easier to buy than cold medicine.

As you can probably guess, Urbina doesn't proceed to suggest that it be made easier to buy cold medicine. He wants it made more difficult to buy ammunition.And he doesn't even mention that the REASON it's hard to buy cold medicine is the evil, anti-human, unconstitutional "war on drugs" and the fact that cold medicine can be used to make methamphetamine.