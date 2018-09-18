Is Declassifying Information a Way to Hide Something?

Schmitz:
The move to declassify is troubling for several reasons. ... Even if the decision to declassify did not fly directly in the face of national security, it still represents a gross attempt at obstruction. ... It could be argued then that the impetus for Monday’s decision was concern over what the Page FISA might eventually reveal. In trying to undermine the purpose for that surveillance, Trump and Republicans could potentially be working to hide crucial information relevant to the Russia investigation’s conclusion -- an act that would clearly constitute obstruction of justice.
So Trump is endangering "national security" and "obstructing justice" and "working to hide" stuff by revealing stuff. The derp is strong with this one.
Mueller has had nearly a year-and-a-half to get the goods. He's gone after Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI (about events that took place after the election the Russians allegedly meddled in). He's gone after Paul Manafort for tax evasion (on income earned before the campaign the Russians allegedly assisted). He's indicted some Russians he knows will never testify in court. He's gone after Michael Cohen for paying off a porn star (an American porn star, not a Russian porn star).
Where's the "collusion" beef, Mueller? And why don't your people want the rest of us to see it?
Declassify it all. Every text message, every memo, every warrant request, everything related to this investigation.