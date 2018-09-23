If You Don't Think the Cody Wilson Prosecution is Political ...

... ask yourself this:An American is accused of the non-federal crime of hiring a not-quite-of-legal-age sex worker.The federal government tracks the accused to a foreign country.In the absence of an extradition treaty, the federal government revokes the accused's passport and diplomatically cajoles that foreign government into turning the accused over to US federal law enforcement via some kind of fast-track deportation proceeding.US federal law enforcement then flies the accused back to Texas and hands him over to state authorities for pre-trial incarceration.All in a matter of five days.What are the chances of those things happening, that fast, if the American's name isn't "Cody Wilson?"