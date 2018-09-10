Google's One-Way Conversational Style

Hello,



Your Google+ content has violated the Google+ User Content and Conduct Policy. Content type: Post or comment. Reason for removal: Spam. Content identifier: z13wvtwpjo2jwt2ts232gp0gbku4efjkr

* I try not to be paranoid, but I have an inkling that the warnings are generated from user complaints, and that this set of user complaints is a spiteful little prank by an admin on another social medium who accused me of "spamming" while proving that he or she has no idea what "spamming" is (what he or she was actually complaining about was "flooding" -- small user base, more messages per hour from one user than he or she liked, a complaint which I addressed accordingly while simultaneously urging him or her to stop defaming me with a false "spam" label).

So, the other day I suddenly started receiving email messages that read like this:I've been unable to turn that "content identifier" into any way of um, identifying the content.This morning, that passel of emails was followed up with this one:So -- warnings that I am "spamming" one of my own accounts (it's the Rational Review News Digest page on Google+)*, with no way to identify what content the warnings refer to and no one to ask WTF. And then a "we're STILL not going to tell you what you're doing, but you better stop doing it" warning. The links, including "Learn More" lead to non-specific help pages, not any useful information on the specific case.Kinda pisses me off.