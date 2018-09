Cody Wilson: Did You Notice This?

From the NPR version , since it works as well as any and I happen to have it open at the moment ..."The 30-year-old had reportedly fled [to Taiwan] after having been tipped off that the girl had spoken to law enforcement about their alleged encounter.""Wilson was released Sunday from the Harris County Jail in Houston after posting a $150,000 bond."Translation: The guff about him "fleeing" is purely for media/public consumption. If there was really any evidence to substantiate the claim, prosecutors would have raised the roof to have him held without bail as a known flight risk. At the very least he would have faced very high bail, probably have been required to wear an ankle monitor, etc.Just sayin' ...