From the NPR version, since it works as well as any and I happen to have it open at the moment ...
Camera One: "The 30-year-old had reportedly fled [to Taiwan] after having been tipped off that the girl had spoken to law enforcement about their alleged encounter."
Camera Two: "Wilson was released Sunday from the Harris County Jail in Houston after posting a $150,000 bond."
Translation: The guff about him "fleeing" is purely for media/public consumption. If there was really any evidence to substantiate the claim, prosecutors would have raised the roof to have him held without bail as a known flight risk. At the very least he would have faced very high bail, probably have been required to wear an ankle monitor, etc.
Just sayin' ...
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Cody Wilson: Did You Notice This?
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 9:19 PM
