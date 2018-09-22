B-12 Bomber?

So, my two-week quest to increase my platelet count got its success measured yesterday. I added 500 micrograms of B-12 to my supplement stack, increased the red meat and green leafy vegetable components of my diet.Result: My platelet count went down from 137k to 129k.That excludes me from further participation in the research study / drug trial that discovered three health concerns (left branch bundle block in the heart, fibrosis of the liver, and the low platelet count).I certainly can't complain. I got all that information, and $100, out of the deal. I do feel bad that the study folks spent all that time and money getting that information for me and don't get a study subject.Next: Doubling the B-12 and planning to eat more steak.