Come on in, the water's fine.
What is Liberdon? It's an "instance" of Mastodon, a decentralized but networked social media app. Functionally a lot like Twitter. In format, a lot like TweetDeck, probably the best of the apps for making Twitter make sense.
The cool thing is that anyone can start an instance and anyone with an account on one instance can follow someone else even if their account doesn't reside on that particular instance. There are instances devoted to various niches/interests, "general conversation" instances, etc. Liberdon is an instance specifically built for libertarians. Hope to see there (I am @thomaslknapp)!
Friday, September 14, 2018
Are You on Liberdon Yet?
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 12:19 PM
