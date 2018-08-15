Trump on the Hustings: Harmful or Helpful?

With diplomatic delicacy, Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak told me that Trump’s “highest and best use over the next 80 days should be fundraising,” especially “in the 10 red-state Senate races with vulnerable Democratic incumbents,” and maybe in the 15 or 20 House districts where the Trump base is more sizable than the opposition. That’s the standard formula for presidents with lousy poll numbers: George W. Bush didn’t stump extensively in the 2006 midterms, nor did Barack Obama in 2010 or 2014. But Trump doesn’t hew to tradition. As Ohio Governor John Kasich told ABC News last week, “Donald Trump decides where he wants to go.”
In 2006, Bush's party lost control of Congress. In 2010, Obama's party lost control of Congress. Not exactly a strong supportive claim for the efficacy of the "standard formula."
Interesting piece, though.