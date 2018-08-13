#7311: That a reality TV personality would get elected president.
#7312: That that reality TV personality president would then hire another reality TV personality (in fact, one whom he had twice reality-TV-"fired") to work at the White House.
#7313: That others in the reality TV personality president's White House entourage would be the least bit surprised or upset when the reality TV personality staffer acted like a reality TV personality during and after her White House employment.
Monday, August 13, 2018
Things That Beggar Belief, #7311-7313
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 8:04 AM
Labels: Omarosa Manigault-Newman
