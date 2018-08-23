The Tentative Plan ...

For decades, I've had a sort of running short list of "musical acts I need to see before they retire or die." I have probably missed out on the Rolling Stones and Rush. I have missed out on Tom Petty. There are a few others but probably no hurry. Dylan is 77 years old. Time is running out.
After looking at area tour dates for this year, Tamara's preference (and mine, although I didn't tell her when asking) is October 19th in St. Augustine. That's a Friday and we haven't seen St. Augustine, so the idea is:
- Go to see the show (two tickets at $55-75 each -- call it $65 to $85 as there likely "processing fees").
- Stay overnight (we try to be budget-conscious on hotels, but I'm going to call it another $85 to be safe) and sight-see the next day.
So that's $255.
Gas (and probably car rental, I like our 1999 4Runner but don't consider it a road trip vehicle for both age and gas mileage reasons), food that we'll have to buy out instead of eating at home, etc. will probably make this at least a $300-$350 trip.
So, anyone got a $300-350 job they'd like done that I'm the guy to do?