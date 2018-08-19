The Problem with Juror Identity Secrecy

The judge in the trial of ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort says he will not release the names of jurors because of fears for their safety. ... Speaking in court while jurors deliberated for a second day, Judge [TS] Ellis said: "I had no idea this case would excite these emotions ... I don't feel right if I release their names .... I've received criticism and threats. I imagine they would, too."

In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed ...

If there are fears for the safety of jurors, jury tampering (beyond the legal version,), etc., then the proper course is to sequester the jury -- put them up in a hotel with armed security until the case is over.But here's the US Constitution:If we don't know, how can we knowor whether or not we can expect them to be impartial?The trial is in Virginia, and it's a case on tax evasion and related offenses. Since Ellis won't tell us who's on the jury, for all we know he just let Mueller's people bus in 12 IRS agents from New York, all of whom worked on the case they're now hearing, to fill the openings.