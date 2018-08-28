Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Just Donated a Little Bit of that Bitcoin Cash Darryl Sent Me ...


To Defense Distributed -- they've raised $207k of their $400k goal to finance defending the First and Second Amendments against rogue state attorneys general and megalomaniac federal judges.

Will you help too? (Bitcoin.com is matching donations made in Bitcoin Cash!)

In other news, the megalomaniac federal judge's preliminary injunction merely reinstates the US State Department's ITAR "export" ban on posting 3D-printed gun plans on line. Nothing at all in there about selling them to US customers. So they are.

