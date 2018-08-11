Yes, it will be back. I'm kind of itching to do a new episode, but between scratchy throat (since New Orleans) and a big workload that's too boring to go into, not yet.
In the meantime, some time back Joel Schlosberg said he'd be glad to get an archive up at Archive.org (so that the existing episodes don't disappear if I switch platforms and stop paying Soundcloud $120 a year to host it here in a couple of months). He's off to a start on that.
Saturday, August 11, 2018
Concerning the Podcast ...
