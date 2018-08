A Word I'm Getting Tired of Seeing

DON'T NEED YOUR FUCKING PERMISSION

Every so often, it really catches my attention on a particular topic. The last couple of weeks that topic has been files for DIY gun-making at home.The mainstream media portrayed the settlement between the US State Department and Defense Distributed as the former "allowing" the latter to make such files available. Defense Distributed's opponents claim that it shouldn't be "allowed" to do so.Ten headlines from a quick Google News search, starting with the thing mentioned above:Each of those headlines treats as settled the claim that a given government body has a legitimate power to "allow" ( "[t]o grant license to; to permit; to consent to" ) or not "allow" someone to do something.I don't consider it settled at all. I'll try not to mangle reader/commenter dL's statement on the libertarian attitude toward such things:The libertarian position vis a vis the state and Peaceful Activity X is