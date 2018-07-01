Thanks to Many People

We support the removal of governmental impediments to free trade. Political freedom and escape from tyranny demand that individuals not be unreasonably constrained by government in the crossing of political boundaries. Economic freedom demands the unrestricted movement of human as well as financial capital across national borders. However, we support control over the entry into our country of foreign nationals who pose a credible threat to security, health or property.

Starting with the members of the Libertarian Party's platform committee who passed a proposal to delete the final sentence of immigration plank, as follows:And then to Starchild, who moved successfully on the convention floor to consider this proposal first instead of last (as it would have been per the committee's ordering of proposals in its report on the basis of votes cast for it).And to those who spoke in favor of it, including but not limited to Libertarian National Committee chair Nick Sawark, who turned the gavel over to the vice chair so that he could debate as a regular delegate.An of course, to the delegates who voted for the change.When I ran for platform committee, my only campaign promise on the issues (as opposed to promising to attend all meetings and such) was to work for this change. Mission accomplished, but not by me -- by all of you.