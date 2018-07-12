My Florida Gubernatorial Endorsement

On the one hand, I always want to see a Libertarian on the ballot. As Donald Trump would say, sad!
On the other hand, the lack of a Libertarian option on the ballot does leave me unencumbered by party obligations and therefore free to wholeheartedly endorse the Reform Party's candidate, Darcy Richardson. Happy!
No one who knows me will find this endorsement surprising -- after all, when Darcy came within one vote of being the Reform Party's 2016 presidential nominee, I came within one vote of being his running mate. He's been a long-time supporter of my political campaigns and projects, and I've been privileged to work with him on some of his.
Darcy is neither a partisan Libertarian nor an ideological libertarian, but he does love peace, and freedom, and people, and ideas, and politics, and I've seen less libertarian candidates on Libertarian ballot lines (including presidential and vice-presidential lines).
There is no doubt in my mind that Darcy has more knowledge, wisdom, and work ethic in his little finger than all of the Democratic and Republican candidates for governor put together.
And while we might disagree on details, there's also no doubt in my mind that as governor his first and only priority would be helping the people of Florida become the freest and most prosperous people in America.
He would zealously guard our civil liberties as best he understands them, and that understanding usually tracks closely to libertarian ideals.
While his economics are, I dare say, of a "democratic socialist" tendency, in reality that makes him more of a free marketeer than incumbent Rick "Corporate Welfare is my Middle Name" Scott or any of the Republicans or Democrats running to succeed him.
In fact, I think of several issues of civil liberties, foreign policy, and economic importance on which Darcy almost certainly excels all other candidates in this race. To name three:
- Favoring open relations with Cuba, an obvious and important trading partner only 90 miles off our shore, instead of supporting the damaging US embargo that Obama was moving toward ending after half a century but that Trump has re-committed the US to;
- Opposing efforts to artificially boost the economy of Israel at the expense of Florida consumers and producers, such as with legislation exempting Israeli companies from US laws against fraudulent origin labeling (supported in Congress by Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis);
- Opposing the immigration police state, which ensnares the entire state of Florida in the "constitution-free zone" stretching 100 miles from our borders and coastlines, and acting to protect Floridians and our guests from the thuggery of federal immigration forces.
I'm sure Darcy will correct me if I'm wrong on any of those positions.
I hope that Florida Libertarians will join me in voting for Darcy Richardson. He's far and away the best choice for those who love freedom.