The national convention just raised the dues of any sustaining member who renews his or her membership early.
It didn't MEAN to do that, but it did it, because instead of debating the proposal in question, the vast majority voted to close debate early on a "move the previous question" call, and then voted yes on something they hadn't bothered to understand the effect of.
Sunday, July 01, 2018
Here's What Happens When Bylaws Provisions Don't Get Full Debate
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 3:20 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)