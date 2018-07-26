And Then There's Bobby Lou ...

- A $2 garage-sale student-size First Act guitar that I started playing with a three-strings setup in GDG tuning a little while back while thinking about doing the cigar box guitar thing;
- A $1 Bob Dylan poster that I thought would look better on a guitar than on my wall;
- The pretty ratty paper dust jacket off an old edition of an H.L. Mencken book that I bought at the Friends of the Library book sale this spring;
- An old and partial Rider-Waite tarot deck;
- A "free if you pay shipping" set of guitar strings ordered off via Wish; and
- A cat.
So: