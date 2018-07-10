... is that it's mostly about the midterm elections. Trump hopes it will get his base riled up, and the Democrats hope the same thing about their base.
That's not a remark on Kavanaugh himself, but rather on the timing of Anthony Kennedy's retirement. If it had happened more than a year before an election, maybe there would have been a slightly more genteel process. Less than six months before an election, it was going to be a mud-wrestling match no matter who he nominated.
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
All You Need to Know About the Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination ...
