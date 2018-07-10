Tuesday, July 10, 2018

All You Need to Know About the Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination ...


... is that it's mostly about the midterm elections. Trump hopes it will get his base riled up, and the Democrats hope the same thing about their base.

That's not a remark on Kavanaugh himself, but rather on the timing of Anthony Kennedy's retirement. If it had happened more than a year before an election, maybe there would have been a slightly more genteel process. Less than six months before an election, it was going to be a mud-wrestling match no matter who he nominated.

